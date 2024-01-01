Purple Mango
Purple Mango is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango Kush and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Purple Mango is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Purple Mango typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Purple Mango’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Purple Mango, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
