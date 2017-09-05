ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Passion
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Purple Passion

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 66 reviews

Purple Passion

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 66 reviews

Purple Passion

Purple Passion is great for unleashing your creative side. Mild for an indica, this strain produces an intermediate body-heavy sensation. While Purple Passion is mostly indica, its sativa genetics create a well-balanced strain that is inspiring and introspective while still providing the physical calming sensation indicas are famous for. Gently relaxing rather than overwhelming, this strain is great for those looking for a little relief from stress and anxiety. Purple Passion’s taste is harsh but pleasant and smells like fruity candy. This strain typically matures in around 9 weeks and produces large, dense buds.

Effects

Show all

48 people reported 355 effects
Sleepy 60%
Happy 50%
Relaxed 50%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 45%
Insomnia 37%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 27%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 18%
Headache 10%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

66

Show all

Avatar for woamotive
Member since 2011
Purple Passion is one of my favorite sleep aides. It is awesome for insomnia/night time anxiety sufferers, or those who just can't shut off their thoughts/stressful head. Once I Take a few tokes of this stuff I'm ready to lay down. I make sure to get my face washed/teeth brushed (etc) before smoking...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
SleepyTingly
Avatar for Jolokan
Member since 2011
A long-lasting high lasting a little over 4 hours till I noticed I was coming down. At that point I couldn't help but falling asleep. All in all this strain was very potent and made my top 5 list.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglySleepyUplifted
Avatar for prestonoberlender
Member since 2013
I'm smoking purple passion as I speak, purple passion has a fantastic taste almost like grape candy flavor. I believe the smoke to be a little harsh compared to some other Indicas. But I can't seem to get over the amazing after taste it leaves you with. Right after hitting purple passion I feel a ti...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for WhiteLioness
Member since 2016
I'm a sucker for purple buds. My first purple was Purple Nepal, but Passion takes the award for "Holy sweet Guan Yin that might as well be a fucking amethyst." Absolutely covered in a royal purple color and frosty crystals unlike anything I've seen. And the scent was like a pungent, perfume-like mix...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Jessestron
Member since 2013
Gotta love the Purple Passion @Cloud 9 4 5$ a G! Tis a very beautiful, dense strain with a nice taste and quick euphoric effect that lasts for a while and puts one in a nice mellow space for a good while after tokin'
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Purple Passion nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Passion nearby.

Photos

Show all

Products with Purple Passion

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Passion nearby.

Most popular in