ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Tangie
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Purple Tangie

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Sativa

4.6 52 reviews

Purple Tangie

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 52 reviews

Purple Tangie

A spin on the citrus-loaded Tangie sativa, Purple Tangie is a flavorful strain that invigorates the spirit with uplifting euphoria. In a show of its quality, Purple Tangie took 1st place in the “Best Medical Sativa Concentrate” category at the 2016 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. You may find that Purple Tangie offers an energetic kick to your social skills, but this strain can certainly be enjoyed in isolation, especially when you’re occupied by creative projects.

Effects

Show all

38 people reported 279 effects
Uplifted 60%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 52%
Energetic 47%
Focused 42%
Depression 26%
Stress 21%
Anxiety 21%
Fatigue 18%
Pain 18%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

52

Show all

Avatar for panda90
Member since 2016
Makes you feel productive and energetic without anxiety and paranoia which is nice. (I already have an anxiety disorder, so I would highly recommend this strain to anyone else struggling with anxiety, in general too) :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
aka Blood Orange Tangie, packs a sativa punch loaded with sweet purpley lavender terps
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Nighshade586
Member since 2016
After taking WAY too big of a hit of this and sleeping like a baby that night, I woke up feeling refreshed, uncluttered and pretty damn good, overall. I felt good enough to sweep and mop my whole place, which was awesome.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTingly
Avatar for betterthanbooze
Member since 2015
Very unique tangy flavor and appearance. The taste is almost perfumed, buds are not too dense and gorgeous purple mixed with orange and green hairs. Glistening trichomes. Positively sativa style buzz. Medium strength, very creative and up. I haven't seen or tasted anything quite like it in a while-...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergetic
Avatar for Jaxgrowscannabis
Member since 2016
Amazing Terp profile, and best day time smoke around. Very awaking, and motivating, can be a little Speedy. Always have a True purple color. 🔥💜👍👌 one of a kind Cannabis, a must try.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
more reviews
write a review

Find Purple Tangie nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Tangie nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Tangie
parent
Strain
Purple Tangie

Products with Purple Tangie

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Tangie nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Mai Tai Cookies, Purple Tangie, Sputnik, Go Time, and More
New Strains Alert: Mai Tai Cookies, Purple Tangie, Sputnik, Go Time, and More

Most popular in