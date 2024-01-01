stock photo similar to Pynk Mynk
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Pynk Mynk

Pynk Mynk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Pynk Mynk is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GFive Cultivation, the average price of Pynk Mynk typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Pynk Mynk’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pynk Mynk, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Pynk Mynk

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Pynk Mynk products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Pynk Mynk near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight