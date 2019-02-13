ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.8 4 reviews

Quad Dawg

Quad Dawg

Bred by PhenoType Farmers, Quad Dawg is a cross between Chem 4 and White Dawg Fire OG. Reflective of its Chem 4 mother, Quad Dawg buds are light green and fluffy with the stinky gas aroma. Big flavorful smoke tastes of citrus, hops, and cinnamon. Quad Dawg encourages a potent high that reflects energized feelings.

Reviews

4

Avatar for dutchOG
Member since 2019
I'm never surprised when I see quality coming from Ripped City and their Chem Dawg is a good example. Uplifting, vibrant, and lasting.... this strain evokes one of the best highs I've had in recent memory. Burns absolutely clean and smokes smooth. Top of the food chain quality. This has become a sta...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for The-Dankanator
Member since 2019
Just got some from Ivy...it’s crazy fire!!! 38.4% and smooth as silk!! Thank you Ripped City!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for D-rawk
Member since 2019
Fire Strain. Nice creative feel
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for 311fan
Member since 2017
A particularly simple feeling, but with a light fog that seems to come and go, revealing with its absence a conscious body numbness. Able to work for hours on end without refilling the chillum. Will look for more!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
