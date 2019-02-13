Bred by PhenoType Farmers, Quad Dawg is a cross between Chem 4 and White Dawg Fire OG. Reflective of its Chem 4 mother, Quad Dawg buds are light green and fluffy with the stinky gas aroma. Big flavorful smoke tastes of citrus, hops, and cinnamon. Quad Dawg encourages a potent high that reflects energized feelings.
Strain spotlight
