Quebec Gold, a staple strain of the Quebec region, is a potent hybrid cross between M-39 and Freezeland. This strain has garnered such an exceptional reputation that nameless strains sold in the area are often falsely dubbed Quebec Gold. Subtle citrus and lemon fragrances preface the powerful psychoactive blast to come, a full-body daze that may last a few hours for the unaccustomed. Euphoric and uplifting, Quebec Gold is often chosen by patients treating depression, stress, fatigue, and other mood-deteriorating symptoms.