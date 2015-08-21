ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Reclining Buddha
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Reclining Buddha

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.8 13 reviews

Reclining Buddha

aka Soma Skunk V

Reclining Buddha

Reclining Buddha from Soma Seeds is a mostly indica cannabis strain bred from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean, and Holland’s Hope. Originally named Soma Skunk V, the more aptly named Reclining Buddha provides a physically relaxing experience that allows enough mental energy for introspective and creative activities. Growers are drawn to this indica’s resistance to mold, vitality outdoors, and large yields of resinous, cherry-scented buds.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

13

write a review

Find Reclining Buddha nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Reclining Buddha nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Reclining Buddha
User uploaded image of Reclining Buddha

Lineage

First strain parent
Holland's Hope
parent
Second strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Strain
Reclining Buddha
Strain child
R-4
child

Products with Reclining Buddha

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Reclining Buddha nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Bettie Page, Space Candy, Jolly Rancher, Pineapple Punch and More
New Strains Alert: Bettie Page, Space Candy, Jolly Rancher, Pineapple Punch and More