Reclining Buddha from Soma Seeds is a mostly indica cannabis strain bred from Super Skunk, Big Skunk Korean, and Holland’s Hope. Originally named Soma Skunk V, the more aptly named Reclining Buddha provides a physically relaxing experience that allows enough mental energy for introspective and creative activities. Growers are drawn to this indica’s resistance to mold, vitality outdoors, and large yields of resinous, cherry-scented buds.
