Rager #2 is a balanced hybrid from Codes, bred from Stardawg × Gelato genetics to bring out a bold, flavorful experience. Expect a sweet citrus and earthy pine aroma with touches of gas and herbal spice that make each session memorable. The effects start with a happy, euphoric lift that transitions into smooth, relaxed body ease, making Rager #2 a great choice for late afternoons or evenings when you want to unwind without checking out. Its rich terpene profile and balanced high appeal to consumers seeking both flavor and feel in every puff. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
