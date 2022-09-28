Rainbow Cookie
Rainbow Cookie, also known as “Rainbow Cookies,” is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Animal Cookies. The effects of Rainbow Cookie are more calming than energizing. Consumers tell us this strain provides a dreamy high that makes them feel euphoric, happy, and hungry. When consumed in large doses, Rainbow Cookie can be sedating. Rainbow Cookie features a classic cookie flavor profile with notes of mint, berry and diesel shining through. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. Rainbow Cookie is 19% THC, making it a great choice for both new and experienced cannabis consumers.
Rainbow Cookie helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
