HybridTHC 25%CBD

Rainbow Falls

Rainbow Falls is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Nasha Genetics from a genetic cross of Gushers x Apples n Bananas. Rainbow Falls promises medium-to-high yields with flowering in 9-10 weeks. Consumers can expect around 25% THC, and a terpene profile of fruity, sweet, and gassy notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Falls, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Rainbow Falls strain genetics

Strain parent
Aab
Apples and Bananas
parent
Rainbow Falls
RBFS
Rainbow Falls