Raise Hell
Raise Hell is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hells OG and Face Off OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Raise Hell is known for its potent THC content, measuring around 23%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Raise Hell features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Raise Hell typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. We are still learning about Raise Hell's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raise Hell, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
