Rapture
Rapture is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Headbanger and HSB. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Rapture is known to have an average THC content of around 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by GreenDot Labs, Rapture features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Rapture typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rapture’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rapture, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
