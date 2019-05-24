ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 4 reviews

Raspberry Diesel

Raspberry Diesel

Coming from Humboldt Seed Organization, Raspberry Diesel is a mouthwatering hybrid that crosses Sour Diesel and Sweet Cherry Afghan. Buds are light green with the tasty aroma and flavor of berries with diesel undertones. A great strain for extractions, Raspberry Diesel will leave you feeling elevated with a cerebral and physical high. 

Reviews

4

Avatar for Kushman24
Member since 2014
This strain is underrated it's one of the best, Hybrid Diesel 4.5 in my book. Humboldt S. O. then a good job with this lady. The smell is sweet berry, cherry berries, spicy,diesel undertones. I put this as my top 3 Diesel strains. Helps me with my depression & stress level. Good for lack of appeti...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for SeattleQua
Member since 2018
S/O Freedom Cannabis This was my first time trying this strain and I must say it’s amazing. It’s very Euphoric, focus, and happy! Those were my effects during and then 25 mins later I get into this relaxed mood and mode but I’m still functional. This strain last for a very long time.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Raspberry Diesel

