Reba is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fall 97 and Durban Poison. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Reba is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by The Banks Genetics, the average price of Reba typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Reba’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Reba, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



