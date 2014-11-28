Red Diesel takes the distinctive sweet and sour diesel flavors of NYC Diesel and adds in California Orange, a stable heavy producer, to increase the yield and potency. Bred by Barney’s Farm, Red Diesel is a recurring option on the menus of Amsterdam coffee shops. The powerful euphoric effects have an immediate impact and give consumers an energetic rush that lifts your mood.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
73
Find Red Diesel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Red Diesel nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Red Diesel
Hang tight. We're looking for Red Diesel nearby.