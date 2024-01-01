Red Hot Cookies
Red Hot Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicanna Cookies and a red-flowered phenotype of Tangie. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Red Hot Cookies has a stunning appearance, with dark green buds covered in red pistils and white trichomes. This strain is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a super strong and long-lasting high. Leafly customers tell us Red Hot Cookies effects include feeling happy, energetic, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Red Hot Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and chronic pain. Bred by Sweet Seeds, Red Hot Cookies features flavors like mandarin, mango, and berries. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Red Hot Cookies typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. Red Hot Cookies is a rare strain that is not widely available in the legal market, but it is worth trying for its stimulating and euphoric effects. It can induce a cerebral and uplifting buzz that is perfect for socializing or working on a project. It also has a fast flowering time and a high yield potential, making it a great choice for growers who want a rewarding harvest. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Hot Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Red Hot CookiesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Red Hot Cookies strain effects
Red Hot Cookies strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Red Hot Cookies products near you
Similar to Red Hot Cookies near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—