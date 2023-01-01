Ripped Off Runtz
Ripped Off Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Jealousy Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ripped Off Runtz is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of Ripped Off Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ripped Off Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ripped Off Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Ripped Off RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Ripped Off Runtz products near you
Similar to Ripped Off Runtz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—