HybridTHC 31%CBD

Ripped Off Runtz

Ripped Off Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Jealousy Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ripped Off Runtz is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, the average price of Ripped Off Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ripped Off Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ripped Off Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

