ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Dr. Who
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Dr. Who

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.5 463 reviews

Dr. Who

aka Doctor Who

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Citrus

Calculated from 38 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 463 reviews

Dr. Who
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Citrus

Navigate the planes of time and space with Dr. Who, a potent indica hybrid originally from Homegrown Natural Wonders who wittily combined parent strains Mad Scientist and Timewreck. This 60% indica strain can deliver swift relief to pain, stress, appetite loss, multiple sclerosis, ADHD, mood disorders, and nausea without lethargy or sedation, making Dr. Who a good choice for any time of the day. Its effects are precluded by a sweet and sour aroma of pineapple and grape. Dr. Who flowers in 56 to 63 days indoors, but also grows well in outdoor gardens.

Effects

Show all

330 people reported 2389 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 29%
Stress 36%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 25%
Headaches 14%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 8%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

463

more reviews
write a review

Find Dr. Who nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dr. Who nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Nuken
Nuken
More pineneLeafly flower for Violet Delight
Violet Delight
More talkativeLeafly flower for UltraViolet OG
UltraViolet OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Grape God
Grape God
More pineneLeafly flower for Shark Shock
Shark Shock
More hungryLeafly flower for Blue Magoo
Blue Magoo
More ocimeneLeafly flower for 9 Pound Hammer
9 Pound Hammer
More pineneLeafly flower for Chocolate Hashberry
Chocolate Hashberry
More myrcene
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Dr. Who
User uploaded image of Dr. Who
User uploaded image of Dr. Who
User uploaded image of Dr. Who
User uploaded image of Dr. Who
User uploaded image of Dr. Who
User uploaded image of Dr. Who
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Mad Scientist
parent
Second strain parent
Timewreck
parent
Strain
Dr. Who
First strain child
Dr. Quantum
child
Second strain child
River Song
child

Products with Dr. Who

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Dr. Who nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Dr. Who, Nevil’s Wreck, Kandahar, Kushadelic, and The Third Dimension
New Strains Alert: Dr. Who, Nevil’s Wreck, Kandahar, Kushadelic, and The Third Dimension

Most popular in