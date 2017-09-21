ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 79 reviews

Romulan Grapefruit

Romulan Grapefruit

Top quality hybrid, amazingly strong scent. Grows like the Grapefruit in size and stature but has a bigger punch and stronger smell due to the Romulan influence.

Relaxed 32%
Euphoric 30%
Happy 30%
Uplifted 19%
Creative 17%
Pain 33%
Stress 32%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 21%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 12%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 5%

710 KingPen - Romulan Grapefruit is AMAZING. 4 hits and I feel ZERO pain, 4 Herniated disc. Living in NYC flower is a pain in the ass to smoke outside. KINGPen all day everyday. Trust me. I didn't think these vape things would work. THEY DO :)
1st things first, This is my review of the Oil Concentrate version of this strain. I've tried several strains of Vape Oil cartridges from 710 Kingpen (mainly Indica/ " Hybrids), Skywalker OG is 👍😎🤤🤤😴😴. I'd been eager to try out the R.G. after all the good reviews I've seen & read but hadn't h...
wubba lubba dub dub! lol if you get it you rule :) this strain is some mind bending tasty relaxation at the end of the long day. mellow yet euphoric romulan grapefruit goes best with Van Morrison pumping out in the background as you fade away into the mist of purple fog. 10/10 would toke again.
It simply made me so relaxed and I was able to do work too at the same time. I really wanted to play music (Alabama Shakes) and not sing along, but really get into the music. It's definitely a good simple level straight high ... doesn't have highs/lows, it's so much a static high. Easy to smoke a...
This is the fist strain I have ever gotten high on and it was like nothing I have ever done before. Now don't get me wrong I have gotten baked on other strains but never like this I took 5 hits and i was having the time of my life it was amazing. I vaped this and it was amazing the flavor is strong ...
