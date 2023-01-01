stock photo similar to Root Beer Slush
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Root Beer Slush

Root Beer Slush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Cinderella 99. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Root Beer Slush is known to contain around 18-24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Root Beer Slush features terpinolene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Root Beer Slush typically ranges from $10-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Root Beer Slush's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Root Beer Slush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



