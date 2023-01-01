Root Beer Slush
Root Beer Slush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Cinderella 99. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Root Beer Slush is known to contain around 18-24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Root Beer Slush features terpinolene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Root Beer Slush typically ranges from $10-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Root Beer Slush's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Root Beer Slush, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Root Beer SlushOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Root Beer Slush products near you
Similar to Root Beer Slush near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—