Rose Petal is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Esensia Gardens made from a genetic cross between Merlot x a proprietary phenotype of Honey Dew. Rose Petal has a classically floral aroma, and imparts a zen vibe; consumers and patients dealing with nausea and insomnia will find themselves relieved. Rose Petal won Silver in the Outdoor Terpinolene and Total Terpene Content categories at the 2023 California State Fair Cannabis Awards. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rose Petal, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
