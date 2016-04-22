ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Merlot OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Merlot OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.8 13 reviews

Merlot OG

Merlot OG

SoCal cannabis breeders Ocean Grown Seeds originally designed the Merlot OG in 2006 as an attempt to create an OG Kush-type plant with deep purple colors by crossing Larry OG and Grape Ape. The resulting plant was then crossed with Blackberry Rhino x SFV OG and then backcrossed to stabilize its OG characteristics. Merlot OG produces large, dense indica-type buds that are blanketed in white trichomes and will often turn dark purple, especially in cooler conditions. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

13

write a review

Find Merlot OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Merlot OG nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Merlot OG

Lineage

First strain parent
Blackberry Rhino
parent
Second strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Strain
Merlot OG

Products with Merlot OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Merlot OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Butter OG, Blackberry Pie, Khufu, Mammoth, and More
New Strains Alert: Butter OG, Blackberry Pie, Khufu, Mammoth, and More

Most popular in