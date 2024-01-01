stock photo similar to Roswell 47
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Roswell 47

Roswell 47 is a hybrid weed strain bred by Decibel Gardens from a genetic cross of Jealousy x C-Note. This strain was bred for juicy berry terps with peppery and earthy notes; it offers consumers relaxing and euphoric effects. Roswell 47 grown by Decibel Gardens won first place for Indoor Flower at the 2024 Emerald Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Roswell 47, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

