Rotten Banana
Rotten Banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dead Banana and Banana OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Rotten Banana is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by ThugPug Genetics, the average price of Rotten Banana typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rotten Banana’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rotten Banana, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
