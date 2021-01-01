Royal Wedding reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Royal Wedding.
Royal Wedding effects
12 people reported 76 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Cramps
16% of people say it helps with cramps
Inflammation
16% of people say it helps with inflammation
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
