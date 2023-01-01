stock photo similar to Ruby Red
HybridTHC 18%CBD

Ruby Red

Ruby Red is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ruby Red is reported to have a THC content of around 18%, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, Ruby Red features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Ruby Red typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ruby Red's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ruby Red, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



