Runtz Buttonz
Runtz Buttonz effects are mostly energizing.
Runtz Buttonz potency is higher THC than average.
Runtz Buttonz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Rainbow Chip. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, focused, and euphoric. Runtz Buttonz has 28% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Runtz Buttonz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Runtz Buttonz strain effects
Runtz Buttonz strain flavors
Runtz Buttonz strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
