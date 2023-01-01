stock photo similar to Sasha
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Sasha

Sasha is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Obama and Birthday Cake. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sasha is known for its moderate THC content, typically around 18-20%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Sasha features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Sasha typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sasha’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sasha, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



