SC Slimer
aka S.C. Slimer
SC Slimer effects are mostly energizing.
SC Slimer, also known as “S.C. Slimer,” is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with Slymer. The effects of SC Slimer are energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain tell us it tastes earthy and sweet with undertones of pine. SC Slimer effects will make you feel euphoric, creative, and relaxed. This strain is a great choice for your wake and bake session. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and inflammation. SC Slimer is a relatively new strain to cannabis dispensaries. Origins of this strain are unknown.
SC Slimer sensations
SC Slimer helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
