Slymer
aka Slimer
Slymer effects are mostly energizing.
Slymer potency is higher THC than average.
Slymer, also known as "Slimer," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by TGA Genetics. This strain provides cerebral effects that are long lasting. Slymer is beloved for its sweet and citrusy terpene profile.
Slymer sensations
Slymer helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
