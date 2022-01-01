Buy Scotty 2 Hotty weed near you
Scotty 2 Hotty is a modern strain from the breeder Exotic Genetix. In 2022, the breeder planned to release a series of crosses off the Scotty 2 Hotty line. Scotty 2 Hotty is a cross of Biscotti x Rainbow Chip—making it an indica hybrid with a lot of genes from GSC.
