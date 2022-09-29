Sherb Crasher
Sherb Crasher effects are mostly energizing.
Sherb Crasher is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, tingly, and aroused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sherb Crasher, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sherb Crasher sensations
Sherb Crasher helps with
- 17% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
