Sherb Haze
Sherb Haze is a weed strain thought to combine Sherbert and Haze. The Haze adds a brighter, sweeter taste and more sativa effect to the Sherbert lineage. Sherb Haze is generally green bud that's glistening with trichomes and medium size. We're still learning more about Sherb Haze, so leave a review.
Sherb Haze strain effects
Sherb Haze strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
