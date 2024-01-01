stock photo similar to Sherb Haze
Hybrid

Sherb Haze

Sherb Haze is a weed strain thought to combine Sherbert and Haze. The Haze adds a brighter, sweeter taste and more sativa effect to the Sherbert lineage. Sherb Haze is generally green bud that's glistening with trichomes and medium size. We're still learning more about Sherb Haze, so leave a review.

Sherb Haze strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Giggly

Euphoric

Sherb Haze strain flavors

Lemon

Citrus

Sherb Haze strain helps with

  • Fatigue
    25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

