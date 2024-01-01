stock photo similar to Sherbet Punch
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Sherbet Punch

aka Sherbert Punch

Sherbet Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between 2 Scoops and Purple Punch. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Sherbet Punch is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Sherbet Punch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sherbet Punch’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sherbet Punch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

