Sherbet Punch
aka Sherbert Punch
Sherbet Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between 2 Scoops and Purple Punch. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Sherbet Punch is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Sherbet Punch typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sherbet Punch’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sherbet Punch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sherbet PunchOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sherbet Punch products near you
Similar to Sherbet Punch near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—