Everything’s bigger in Texas, and if you talk to devotees of this Lone Star State strain, they’ll tell you that the marijuana is better, too. Shoreline is a strain of legend. Supposedly first appearing in the early 1980s, it is known as a true “old school skunk.” Fittingly, its name is rumored to come from the state’s Shoreline amphitheater after the strain made a successful debut there during a Grateful Dead concert. Its super strong skunky smell may border on unappetizing, but its large, hairy buds make up for it with equally potent effects. Sativa-dominant, this strain will free your mind and may verge into the psychedelic for some. A clone-only plant, true connoisseurs wonder if the original can still be found. In an effort to continue its lineage, Shoreline has been crossed with many other strains. If it’s found outside of its Texas homeland, a mix is probably what you’re getting.

 

68 people reported 590 effects
Euphoric 82%
Happy 67%
Creative 54%
Uplifted 52%
Relaxed 48%
Stress 48%
Anxiety 38%
Depression 22%
Nausea 22%
Pain 22%
Dry mouth 44%
Dry eyes 26%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%

Avatar for hobbit12
Member since 2010
From the Gulf Coast of Texas, this Indica dominant hybrid packs a hell of punch. A unique floral aroma combines with earthy-truity taste for an uplifting smoke that will keep you laughing and joking with you buddies for hours.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for DontHateTheBest
Member since 2013
This Galveston,Texas strain was grown by the beach very close to me. I have never smelt a bud so dank. It smelled up my whole upstairs when it was in my closest. Its so strong. I was already blown on 3 hits. It makes you think and opens your mind, kinda similar to a psychedelic. The taste has a nice...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for DoctorDoom
Member since 2010
Great Wake and Bake. Makes me feel very energetic. Had to pull an all nighter because of school, Shoreline saved the day, but more importantly, saved my project.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for HtownAnonymous
Member since 2012
Just so you all know the truth, none of these photos are accurate. I see a lot of kush hybrids n what looks like it COULD possibly be a shore hybrid. Many breeders have made the trip to tx to learn the genetic lineage and ATTEMPT to recreate it. I have, we'll call them, acquaintances, who have purch...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for rodfostergolf
Member since 2015
Just downright awesome. In Houston, Texas. Get a 3.5 for $60. Pricier than most but well worth it. Smoked with Raw Cones and Vaped with Pax Ploom. Very distinct spicy taste when vaped.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
