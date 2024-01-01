Texas Shoreline
Texas Shoreline is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Shoreline and an unknown strain. This strain is a rare and exclusive variety that was bred by Kaiser Selects and is only available at Theory Wellness in Massachusetts. Texas Shoreline has a sweet and skunky aroma with hints of cheese and citrus. Texas Shoreline is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Texas Shoreline effects include euphoria, creativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Texas Shoreline when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Bred by Kaiser Selects, Texas Shoreline features flavors like cheese, citrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a peppery and earthy aroma. The average price of Texas Shoreline typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Texas Shoreline is a potent and flavorful strain that can stimulate your mind and body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Texas Shoreline, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Texas ShorelineOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Texas Shoreline strain effects
Texas Shoreline strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with PMS
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Texas Shoreline products near you
Similar to Texas Shoreline near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—