Hybrid

Texas Shoreline

Texas Shoreline is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Shoreline and an unknown strain. This strain is a rare and exclusive variety that was bred by Kaiser Selects and is only available at Theory Wellness in Massachusetts. Texas Shoreline has a sweet and skunky aroma with hints of cheese and citrus. Texas Shoreline is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Texas Shoreline effects include euphoriacreativity, and relaxation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Texas Shoreline when dealing with symptoms associated with depressionpain, and stress. Bred by Kaiser Selects, Texas Shoreline features flavors like cheesecitrus, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a peppery and earthy aroma. The average price of Texas Shoreline typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Texas Shoreline is a potent and flavorful strain that can stimulate your mind and body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Texas Shoreline, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Texas Shoreline strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Happy

Uplifted

Energetic

Texas Shoreline strain helps with

  • Cramps
    16% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Anxiety
    16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • PMS
    16% of people say it helps with PMS

Texas Shoreline strain reviews

