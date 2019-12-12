Sirius Black by the Oregon Breeders Group is a deep purple indica strain with a rich terpene profile. Exhibiting a strong flavor and aroma of sweet grapes, Sirius Black’s palate is tart but smooth on the exhale. Anticipate pleasant, uplifting euphoria coupled with heady creativity. This strain is excellent in social settings and can be utilized throughout day despite its indica dominance.
