Indica

4.6 62 reviews

Sirius Black

Sirius Black

Sirius Black by the Oregon Breeders Group is a deep purple indica strain with a rich terpene profile. Exhibiting a strong flavor and aroma of sweet grapes, Sirius Black’s palate is tart but smooth on the exhale. Anticipate pleasant, uplifting euphoria coupled with heady creativity. This strain is excellent in social settings and can be utilized throughout day despite its indica dominance.

Effects

Relaxed 88%
Happy 72%
Euphoric 61%
Uplifted 47%
Giggly 31%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 34%
Stress 34%
Pain 27%
PTSD 20%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

62

Avatar for Smokey8ear
Member since 2015
Deep black and purple buds with a surprisingly bright aroma. Indica body high alongside some sativa cerebral effects, but without any of the paranoia or panicky effects in large doses. Magical strain. RIP Padfoot.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for trippytaoist
Member since 2014
Smoked half a joint of this with a friend and started laughing furiously- the way Sirius does on his WANTED posters in The Prisoner of Azkaban. After finishing the joint I began to feel a bit like a scruffy and scary-looking dog, ready to defend the Chosen One from any harm that might come to him fr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Meatweapon
Member since 2017
So, I bought this strain partly for the fact that it was an indica with a lower thc percentage, a decent amount of cbd, and, well, honestly... it was kind of a novelty, thing. Ive had Black Afghan and i had gotten it for the low thc and indica factors as well, but also, like Sirius Black, the novelt...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 710pdx
Member since 2016
Very heavy Limonene terpene taste and smell. Kind of like purple grapes. Very pleasant high. Great for daytime or nighttime use. Deep dark purple buds. Definitely recommend!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for iTREY
Member since 2016
Smoked this for 3 days straight and it packs a punch. The taste is sweet, and so is the smell. Excellent body high and leave you STUCK.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Photos

