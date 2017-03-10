ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Skunky Diesel
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Skunky Diesel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.2 23 reviews

Skunky Diesel

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 23 reviews

Skunky Diesel

Skunky Diesel is a nice indica-dominant strain that is a cross of Sensi Skunk with NYC Diesel.  A nice relaxing high that you will feel in your face pretty quickly.  She definitely carries the diesel taste and lovely diesel effects.

Effects

Show all

17 people reported 91 effects
Happy 47%
Uplifted 47%
Relaxed 35%
Talkative 35%
Creative 29%
Stress 35%
Depression 23%
Pain 23%
Insomnia 11%
Muscle spasms 11%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

23

Show all

Avatar for ThaPurplePrince
Member since 2011
Another first chalked up on my long list of strains which im sure will only grow longer. Skunky Diesel smells just like it sounds. You got your main diesel, and it just so happens to be a little skunky. Green buds with some darker leaves on them. I was expecting more of an indica buzz from the descr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungrySleepyTalkative
Avatar for cruelworld
Member since 2014
Relax. Contemplate. Let the thoughts come and go. All is good--sounds enhanced, calm euphoria, explore your mind. Tensions and anxitities recede with a heavy head. Skunky Deisel airlines is now boarding flight 420 for Chillville.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for meemslou
Member since 2010
Makes me incredibly confused!!! AHH!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for edwardjoel
Member since 2015
Very portent it's smells literally like the name.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for carterhillmb
Member since 2014
Very light esp if you do like 2 bong rips or a quarter of a joint . I feel it in my face and body and I smoked after I ate and wanted to be active , so it's definitely good for a wake and bake or things you may need to concentrate on
Read full review
Reported
feelings
TalkativeUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Skunky Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Skunky Diesel nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Skunky Diesel

Products with Skunky Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Skunky Diesel nearby.