Sky OG
Sky OG effects are mostly calming.
Sky OG potency is higher THC than average.
Sky OG is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sky OG - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sky OG
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sky OG strain effects
Sky OG strain flavors
Sky OG strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sky OG products near you
Similar to Sky OG near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—