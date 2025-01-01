Sleepytime OG
IndicaTHC 26%CBD —
stock photo similar to Sleepytime OG
Sleepytime OG
SlO
Indica
Sleepytime OG potency is higher THC than average.
Sleepytime OG is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross of Blueberry x Goji OG and released by Honeydew Farms. This is a stony strain ideal for consumers and medical patients who need help with insomnia and muscular dystrophy. Sleepytime OG has the rich same blueberry terps as its parent strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sleepytime OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
