Sativa

4.3 25 reviews

SleeStack

SleeStack

SleeStack is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by DNA Genetics. The large yields and sharp fuel flavors of Schrom combine with the vigorous growth and pungent, piney flavors of Martian Mean Green to create an uplifting hybrid with a rich fragrance. The effects of SleeStack have been described as energetic and alert, without causing paranoia or adding to anxieties. SleeStack is also known to create top-notch concentrates with heavy resin production and an intricate flavor profile.

Lineage

First strain parent
Martian Mean Green
parent
Second strain parent
Schrom
parent
Strain
SleeStack
Strain child
SleeSkunk
child

