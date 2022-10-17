Slice Cream Cake
Slice Cream Cake effects are mostly energizing.
Slice Cream Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Slice Cream Cake is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Ice Cream Cake and Larry OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, aroused, and tingly. Slice Cream Cake has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Slice Cream Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Slice Cream Cake sensations
Slice Cream Cake helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Depression
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
