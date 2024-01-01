stock photo similar to Slush Puppy
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Slush Puppy

aka Slush Puppies

Slush Puppy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Snow Dog and 3 Chems. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Slush Puppy is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Mycotek, the average price of Slush Puppy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Slush Puppy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Slush Puppy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Slush Puppy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Slush Puppy products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Slush Puppy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight