ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Super Snow Dog
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Super Snow Dog

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.5 108 reviews

Super Snow Dog

aka Snow Dog, G6

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 108 reviews

Super Snow Dog

Super Snow Dog, also known as Snow Dawg or G6,  is a sativa-dominant strain from the Chemdawg family. This fast-flowering strain has a sweet fruity and citrus aroma, and patients typically choose Super Snow Dog for daytime relief of stress and tension.

Effects

Show all

75 people reported 623 effects
Happy 53%
Uplifted 53%
Creative 45%
Energetic 45%
Euphoric 45%
Stress 41%
Depression 40%
Anxiety 32%
Pain 24%
Fatigue 20%
Dry mouth 17%
Anxious 12%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

108

write a review

Find Super Snow Dog nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Super Snow Dog nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
Super Snow Dog
First strain child
Sin City Kush
child
Second strain child
Space Dawg
child

Products with Super Snow Dog

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Super Snow Dog nearby.

Most popular in