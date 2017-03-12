Super Snow Dog, also known as Snow Dawg or G6, is a sativa-dominant strain from the Chemdawg family. This fast-flowering strain has a sweet fruity and citrus aroma, and patients typically choose Super Snow Dog for daytime relief of stress and tension.
