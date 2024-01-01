stock photo similar to Snowman Cookies
Hybrid

Snowman Cookies

Snowman Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and an unknown strain. Snowman Cookies is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Snowman Cookies effects include euphoric, uplifting, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Snowman Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Cookies, Snowman Cookies features flavors like sweet, earthy, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Snowman Cookies typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Snowman Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



