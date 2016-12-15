ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sojay Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sojay Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.5 87 reviews

Sojay Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 87 reviews

Sojay Haze

Sojay Haze by Cresco Labs is a powerful sativa with uplifting attributes. Cresco Farms brought the famous BC Big Bud and the rare Grape FX together to create a sweet, satisfying flavor and deep physical effects. With pungent floral undertones and a bright citrus aroma, Sojay Haze offers uplifting physical energy and kind euphoria. Enjoy this strain to combat fatigue, appetite loss, and depression or as a helpful companion to physical activity. 

Effects

Show all

71 people reported 308 effects
Happy 33%
Euphoric 32%
Uplifted 32%
Energetic 30%
Creative 28%
Depression 21%
Fatigue 16%
Stress 16%
Anxiety 15%
Pain 12%
Dry mouth 9%
Dry eyes 4%
Anxious 2%
Dizzy 1%
Paranoid 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

87

Show all

Avatar for TalibDwelli
Member since 2016
Cresco did it again with this cross - OMG. Sojay Haze reminds me of opening up a really nice bottle of Pinot Noir - awesome fruity undertones with a dash of floral earthiness. Medium-bodied, of course. Seriously though, this strain has great mid-density buds that really glisten in the light with ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for chitowndabs
Member since 2016
The sweet smell of these buds is FANTASTIC! This was a perfect mid-afternoon strain that helped me to refocus and really put me in a creative, uplifting mood. Didn't have any onset of anxiousness, just a wonderful, focused train of thought. Great happy feeling that accompanies.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for BestReviewerEver
Member since 2016
So so bomb. Fruity, smooth smoke with an energizing high. Great smoke to start the day!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for ChiTownConnoisseur
Member since 2016
Just picked up some nugs of this strain and I'm blown away. The experience is great, hazey/distracting but not racey. This strain really shines with it's smell/flavor. So strong, sweet and floral. A true toker's delight.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for ButtereeBunnee
Member since 2018
Sojay was a good purchase. Strong,mellow high. Great for after work. So my beautiful wife spent the day today home alone with Sojay. She was really giggly all evening. I think we will buy it again. Her review of this stain was that it put her in a good head- space but a bit hungry. It started...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Sojay Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sojay Haze nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sojay Haze
User uploaded image of Sojay Haze

Lineage

Strain parent
BC Big Bud
parent
Strain
Sojay Haze

Products with Sojay Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sojay Haze nearby.

Most popular in