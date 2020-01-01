Coming from Advanced Seeds, Somango Widow crosses Soma’s flavorful Somango with the resinous Early Widow. Somango brings the flavor and bud structure, while White Widow brings forward the potent high and high resin production. Consumers of Somango Widow can expect tropical mango flavors with a blissful high that relaxes muscles and calms spirits. This is a great strain for a calm activity like an evening bike ride.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Somango Widow nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Somango Widow nearby.
Lineage
Products with Somango Widow
Hang tight. We're looking for Somango Widow nearby.