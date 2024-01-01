stock photo similar to Sonata
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Sonata

Sonata is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC #7 and Italian Ice. This strain is a sweet and floral treat, with a cake and earthy flavor that has hints of citrus and pine. Sonata is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a calming and creative experience. Leafly customers tell us Sonata effects include calming, creative, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sonata when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Cresco Labs, Sonata features flavors like sweet, floral and cake. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Sonata typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for any time of the day, as it can induce a soothing sensation and a blissful mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sonata, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Sonata

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Sonata products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Sonata near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.