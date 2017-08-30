ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sonic Screwdriver
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sonic Screwdriver

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4.6 19 reviews

Sonic Screwdriver

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 19 reviews

Sonic Screwdriver

Sonic Screwdriver by TGA Subcool Genetics has been dubbed one of the best yielding plants of all time. With parents Orange Cream Soda and Trainwreck, Sonic Screwdriver offers stimulating effects with bright, complex terpenes of ripening citrus and forest floor. Trainwreck gives this strain a strong, heady onset that hits right between the eyes, but afterwards settles into the body, exhibiting a comfortable energy throughout. This strain is ideal for overcoming lethargy, curbing minor physical pain, and stimulating the appetite. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

19

Show all

Avatar for HayDongChonhChong
Member since 2016
BOOM! Holy moly people! Dankest dank ever. Almost too pretty to smoke and hard to keep from smoking all of it at once! This stuff gets you going and is a nice clear uplifting high! There are no negatives to this strand. The come downs are mellow and light. Amazing strain for social time.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for TedIn3dee
Member since 2017
Sonic BOOM Screwdriver underrated strain.Burton Farm grown in Oregon.Budz were pungent, musky, citrus, orange peels smell with tightly compact budz.Taste of a earthy orange Julius drink.Effect feeling of a headband around your head with clearness.You can feel a body buzz effect similar to NL.Great ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for alnoise
Member since 2016
Causes me some nauseia, other than that it is an amazing strain. Very Euphoric.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for greenceline
Member since 2016
I meditated for a good uninterrupted hour, great for stress relief
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for MaryMama
Member since 2015
Nice "get up and go" effect. It offers a smooth taste with. A nice hint of orange aromatics. Really enjoyed this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Sonic Screwdriver nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sonic Screwdriver nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sonic Screwdriver
User uploaded image of Sonic Screwdriver
User uploaded image of Sonic Screwdriver
User uploaded image of Sonic Screwdriver
User uploaded image of Sonic Screwdriver

Lineage

First strain parent
Orange Cream
parent
Second strain parent
Trainwreck
parent
Strain
Sonic Screwdriver

Products with Sonic Screwdriver

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sonic Screwdriver nearby.

Most popular in