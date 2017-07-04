ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Bodhi Seeds sprinkles a little magic in your bowl. Created through some mystical cannabis alchemy, this strain’s genetic parents are Cheech Wizard crossed with Appalachia. This hybrid pairing conjures sweet, creamy aromas with a subtle note of chemicals on the rim. It is known for its dreamy, contemplative mental state and functional relaxation. 

Avatar for Majorlynks
Member since 2016
I'm stuck, relaxed,uplifting, focus an have a great taste of fruits. very good
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Appalachia
parent
Strain
Sorcerer’s Apprentice

