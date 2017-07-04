Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Bodhi Seeds sprinkles a little magic in your bowl. Created through some mystical cannabis alchemy, this strain’s genetic parents are Cheech Wizard crossed with Appalachia. This hybrid pairing conjures sweet, creamy aromas with a subtle note of chemicals on the rim. It is known for its dreamy, contemplative mental state and functional relaxation.
